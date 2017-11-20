Chance the Rapper surprises Chicago students, announces $1M donation from Jewel

CHICAGO — Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper surprised students today at a high school in the South Austin neighborhood.

He hosted an assembly at Michele Clark High School.

Chance was there to announce a $1 million donation from Jewel-Osco to his New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund to benefit all CPS students.

His Social Works charity has now raised more than $3 million, so far, for Chicago students.

