Cubs and White Sox release their 2018 Spring Training schedules

CHICAGO – If you are hoping to take a baseball-themed Spring Break to Arizona this year, now you know the exact times to go.

On Monday Major League Baseball teams released their Spring Training game schedules, including the Cubs and the White Sox contests as they head to Arizona starting February of 2018.

The @Cubs have announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule in Arizona.

1st Game – Feb 23rd at Brewers

1st Game at Sloan Park – Feb 24th vs Rangers

vs White Sox: Feb 27th (Sloan Park), March 10th (Split Squad, Sloan Park), March 16th (Glendale)@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/FOz8cH3YPy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 20, 2017

The defending NL Central Champion Cubs will start their play on Friday, February 23rd against the Brewers in Maryvale, Arizona. Their first game at Sloan Park, their Spring Training home, is the next day against the Texas Rangers. A split-squad of the team will be in Las Vegas to face the Indians on Saturday, March 17th and Sunday, March 18th. Their spring games conclude against the Royals on Saturday, March 25th.

Here's is the @whitesox 2018 Spring Training Schedule.

1st Game vs Dodgers in Glendale on February 23rd at (Camelback Ranch).

Games vs Cubs: February 27th (Mesa), March 10th (Split Squad, Mesa), March 16th (Camelback Ranch).@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Vjd2fLjz2Y — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 20, 2017

Meanwhile the White Sox will be back at Camelback Ranch again to share those facilities with the National League Champion Dodgers. The teams will open the Spring Training schedule against each other at the venue on Friday, February 23rd.

They’ll meet up with the crosstown rival Cubs three times this spring, playing in Mesa on Tuesday, February 27th, a split-squad game at Sloan Park on March 10th, and then a game in Glendale on Friday, March 16th.

They’ll conclude Spring Training in Glendale on Sunday, March 25th against the Brewers and then head to Charlotte for a contest against their Triple-A affiliate Charlotte the next day in North Carolina.