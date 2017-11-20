Michael Beller discusses the NFL and Fantasy Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the season begins to wind down on the field, it also does for the game off the gridiron.

There are many people in America who have their attention on both as November gets ready to turn to December and the playoffs arrive for both the NFL along with Fantasy Football.

Monday night on Sports Feed, we had both sides covered with Michael Beller.

He writes about both for Sports Illustrated and he appeared on Sports Feed on Monday to discuss a number of topics on each. From the Bears' close calls to the Eagles' incredible success to some last second Fantasy Football pick-ups, Michael discussed it all with Jarrett Payton.

To watch his segments, click on the video above or below.