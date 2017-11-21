× After three weeks, Bears tight end Zach Miller released from the hospital

LAKE FOREST – Even with all of the support from fans and the efforts from doctors to save his left following a gruesome knee dislocation, it’s safe to say Zach Miller was probably getting a little tired of the hospital.

Since the injury on October 29th, the Bears tight end has been in hospitals in both New Orleans and Chicago as he continued to recover from emergency vascular surgery on his left leg.

But finally on Monday night, he got his chance to say goodbye to the hospital for the first time in November.

Miller tweeted that he was released from the hospital on Monday evening, completing three weeks in the hospital after the injury.

My littlest visitor! A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:46am PST

Over the last 24 hours, Miller posted his final pictures from the hospital before being released Monday night.

Huge thank you to @xbox for keeping me entertained during this stay in the hospital! #xboxonex A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

Miller now begins the long rehabilitation process following the injury. He’s already been placed on Injured Reserve for the 2017 season and his status moving forward is still to be determined.

But at least one part of the journey is done – that’s the trip home.