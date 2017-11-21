Chicago City Council to vote to Emanuel’s 2018 budget today

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council votes Tuesday on Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s new budget.

The Civic Federation has already endorsed the 2018 spending plan.

There’s money in the budget to add more police officers, and target high-crime neighborhoods on the south and west sides.

The budget also includes money to make the CTA faster and safer encourage small businesses and help modernize the city’s emergency phone and dispatch systems.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the average family in Chicago will pay $174 more in taxes and fees in the next year.