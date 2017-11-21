Scientists x-ray Field Museum lion to determine if valuable artifact hidden inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Scientists are x-raying one of the stuffed lions at the Field Museum this morning.

They want to know whether a valuable artifact may be hidden inside.

Last year, they discovered that there's a real lion skull inside one of the stuffed lion's heads.

It may be from the legendary man-eating lion that terrorized a railroad camp in Kenya more than a century ago. That lion was killed by a bullet to the head.

Researchers used a hand-held x-ray to examine the skull, and look for a bullet hole that matches the original wound.