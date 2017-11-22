Columbia College students victims of armed robbery in South Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after college students are the victims of another armed robbery in the South Loop

Two Columbia College students, ages 18-years-old and 19-years-old, were at a skate park at State and Harrison around midnight Wednesday, when they were confronted by three males who announced a robbery.

The assailants implied they had a weapon, and took the student’s cellphones.

Chicago police and Columbia College police were seen interviewing students believed to be the victims of this robbery.

On November 10, Columbia College issued an alert after two students were assaulted and robbed by a group of seven people. Victims described the group of robbers as teens wearing dark hooded jackets — a similar description given of offenders who carried out several armed robberies and carjackings that date back to October 23.

Chicago police have issued another criminal alert warning of groups of individuals assaulting people on Balbo and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop.