Surveillance video captures armed robbers carjacking tourist

WGN Exclusive

CHICAGO -- A carjacking was captured on surveillance video as a tourist was forced to hand over her keys to two armed men who drive off with her car.

Donna Hart drove to Chicago from Minnesota to spend Thanksgiving with her family on the South Side.

She ran out to her car near 88th and Wabash Tuesday morning to grab her toiletries. But on the way back to her relative's house, she crossed paths with two armed robbers.

Hart describes the suspects as African American and likely in their late teens, noting that one had distinct red Air Jordan sneakers.

Chicago police have been investigating a rash of carjackings in recent weeks. A surge in the past week has the total number for the year well over 700.

Hart said she's disappointed that her car hasn't been recovered or the guys arrested especially since her daughter spotted the car with its Minnesota plates on the Ryan Expressway Tuesday afternoon.

After reporting the vehicle sighting, state troopers pursued the Sonata on the Ryan Expressway.

State police said there was gunfire from the vehicle between 83rd and 87th but troopers lost track when it exited near 103rd.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

No one is in custody.