Indiana teacher faces drug charges after students record, report her in school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- A northwest Indiana teacher is facing drug charges after students reported her to school administrators Wednesday, according to police.

Officials at Lake Central High School contacted police around 11:30 a.m. on suspicion that a teacher possessed an illegal narcotic on school property, according to police.

Police led 24-year-old teacher Samantha Cox from the school in handcuffs, and she now faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

In a release, police praised students at the school, who they say first notified school administrators about suspicions Cox possessed a drug on school property. Students also posted videos of the teacher they say show her engaging in suspicious behavior to social media. Police have not released details on what the videos show.

As part of their investigation, St. John police called for assistance from nearby Dyer, which provided a drug-sniffing dog.

School officials sent a robocall from the superintendent to parents and said there had been a situation with a teacher, and that "swift and forceful action" had been taken.

The investigation is ongoing.