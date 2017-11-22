Teens honored after saving baby who fell out of moving car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. – Three teens were honored after they saved a 1-year-old who fell out of a car.

Matthew Gillespie, 17, Anthony Arroyo, 18, and Jonathan Padilla, 17 were honored at the West Dundee City Hall after they rescued a child on the night of October 30.

That night, the teens were traveling together in a car when they saw the child tumble out of the door of a car onto a busy intersection. The person driving the car sped away.

The teens jumped out of their car to protect the child. One of them grabbed the child while another redirected traffic and another called 911.

A red light camera captured the moment.

The baby was bloodied by his fall and had cuts on his face.

Officials said there this no doubt that they saved the child’s life. They said a few seconds after the child was picked up, a car took a right hand turn and drove through the path where the child would have been.

The baby’s car, driven by a teenage mother, returned and grabbed the baby and fled the scene.

But the teens were worried about the child’s well-being so they followed the mother’s car to a nearby Jewel where police and paramedics arrived to treat the toddler and interview the mother.

The mother was charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor and was given a citation for failing to secure a child in safety seat.