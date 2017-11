CHICAGO — Illinois State Police have reopened all lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway after a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m on the westbound Eisenhower near Ashland.

One person was injured, but is expected to recover.

Police temporarily closed the outbound lanes at Ashland to investigate reports of a shooting on the expressway. No shell casings were found.

No one is in custody at this time.