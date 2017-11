MAYWOOD, Ill. — Three teenagers from Maywood have been charged with murdering a Lyft driver.

Police say Trevon Thomas, 19, Denarvis Mendenhall, 19, and a 16-year-old male took part in the shooting death of 53-year-old Lyft driver Adaranijo Adekunte on April 26 in Des Plaines.

Adekunte was found in his car, with gunshot wounds to his head.

They are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and are being held without bond.