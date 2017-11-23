Highlights from the 2017 McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Grand Marshall Ronald McDonald started the 84th annual McDonald's Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday.

Watch the entire 2017 McDonald's Thanksgiving Day Parade on demand

For a mile stretch down State Street, from Congress to Randolph, spectators awed at the parade, which include 36 specialty units, 18 marching bands, 16 stage performances and more horses than you could ask for.

One of the honored guests was acclaimed Chef Graham Elliot, who came with his family. There was a WGN float filled with familiar faces. And for the kids, the star of the show was Santa, who shared words of wisdom about how to be on the nice list.