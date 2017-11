WHEATON, Ill. — A fire broke out overnight at the Metra station in Wheaton.

Fire officials say the fire started in the storage area of the furnace room.

The Wheaton Metra station is on fire right now— firefighters engaged. pic.twitter.com/76wv3ayuh5 — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) November 23, 2017

No one was in the building when fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The station sustained fire and water damage.

Metra says the Wheaton ticket office will be closed until further notice, but normal train operation will resume at the station.