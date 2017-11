Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POSEN, Ill. -- All lanes of I-57 have reopened following a police investigation of a deadly car crash.

The two-car accident happened just after 1 a.m. Friday near 138th Street in Posen.

One of the cars rolled into the median and hit a guardrail and concrete wall, throwing one person out of the vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation shut down the northbound lanes for more than three hours.