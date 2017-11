Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. -- Four suspects are in custody following a high speed chase in the south suburbs.

It all began early this morning when police in Markham got a call of shots fired.

During the investigation police chased a vehicle with four people inside.

The pursuit ended at Kilpatrick and Southwest Highway in Oak Lawn.

One of the suspects climbed onto a nearby roof before he was taken into custody. We'll have a live report later in the hour.