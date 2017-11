Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POSEN, Ill. -- All lanes of the Bishop Ford Express have reopened following a deadly crash in the northbound lanes.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday near 138th Street in Posen.

One of the cars rolled into the median and hit a guardrail and concrete wall, throwing one person out of the vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.