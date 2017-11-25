If you’re trying to land a new job in the new year, don’t take a break from your job search during the holiday season. Lauren Milligan, Career Coach and owner of ResuMayDay, says the most popular month to get hired is January. That means companies are conducting interviews now! Milligan shares some great to tips on how to get the most success if you’re looking for a new job.
Don’t Take A Holiday From Your Job Search
