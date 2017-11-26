Apostolic Faith Church opens new Bronzeville sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Sunday is always a special day for church-goers. But this Sunday was even more meaningful for members of the Apostolic Faith Church.

The church opened its a new sanctuary in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The church has been a mainstay in the neighborhood for 102 years.

They moved into their new sanctuary Sunday afternoon with the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The $33 million church can hold up to 3,000 people and it will also serve as a community center.

Bishop Horace Smith said it will serve the mind, body and soul.

The old church will be turned into a community center in rec center.