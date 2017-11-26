Bonnie Liltz, woman who killed disabled daughter, commits suicide

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Bonnie Liltz, who was sentenced for four years in prison for giving her disabled daughter a fatal overdose of medication has committed suicide.

Her attorney, Thomas Glascow, said Liltz committed suicide on Saturday by overdosing on pills because, according to a note she left behind, she didn’t want to die in jail.

Glascow said he had been in contact with her on Friday and she seemed fine after spending the holiday with her mom and sister. He said that she was always in pain and had lost more weight. She was down from 98 pounds to 84 pounds and her BMI was only 15.

Liltz was expected to report to prison on Monday.

Liltz said when her health began to fail, she worried her 28-year-old daughter, Courtney, who had cerebral palsy, would end up in an institution, and not get the care she needed. So, she wanted to commit a murder-suicide with pills.

Courtney died, but Liltz survived.