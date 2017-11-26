Lauren Magiera recaps a long afternoon for the Bears in Philadelphia on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At least it was a nice day, even if a bit chilly.

That's about the only thing that those from Chicago had to feel good about when it came from the Bear's trip to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Superior in every category, the 10-1 Eagles mashed the Monsters of the Midway 31-3 in easily the worst defeat of the season for John Fox's team. It's one that puts the team's many issues to the forefront and continues the conversation about a chance in leadership at the end of the season.

As she has most weeks this season, Lauren Magiera joined Sports Feed live from Lincoln Financial Field to discuss the defeat and the reaction of the players.

