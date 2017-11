CHICAGO – Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man after he was found beaten to death.

Officers went to conduct a well-being check, in the 11500 block of South Bishop around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When officials arrived, they found the older man in the basement, with severe blunt force trauma to his head and other injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was taken to Area South police headquarters for questioning.