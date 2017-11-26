Woman tied up, beaten in West Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was tied up and beaten inside her West Side home Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of West Van Buren in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said a man knocked on the 63-year-old woman’s door around 8:30 p.m. When she opened it, the offender forced his way inside and tied up her hands and feet. Then he started beating her and attempted to disrobe her.

The man fled and the victim was able to get to a neighbor’s house.

She was taken to the hospital with bruises on her face.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set black man who was dressed in black clothing.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.