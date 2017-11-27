Man robbed, assaulted on CTA Green Line; 3 suspects sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for three suspects after a man was robbed on the CTA's Green Line.

By police accounts, there have been nine robberies in the area since October.

The latest happened on 35th Street, near State at the Green Line station. A man was robbed and assaulted -- barely a block from Chicago Police Headquarters and steps from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Police say it happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was approached on the platform of the Green Line station, by three males wearing hoodies. One had on a mask.

Three of these incidents have happened not far from McCormick Place, on 21st Street, right around State Street.

Others have happened on Michigan, Indiana, and Calumet—from 25th to 28th Streets.

Police are warning people to pay attention to their surroundings, and if you become a victim, to remain calm.