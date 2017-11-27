Mark Carman had a lot to say on the struggling Bears & Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Give him credit, Mark Carman always finds a lot to talk about when it comes to a pair of struggling team in Chicago.

A collection of bad things along with the weird, however, have made it easy to follow both the Bears and the Bulls this fall. The John Fox era appears to be sliding towards the finish after a fourth-straight loss dropped the Bears to 3-8. Meanwhile Fred Hoiberg's team is doing about as bad, if not a little worse, that people expected as they start a rebuild.

The WGN Radio host discussed both teams at length on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Monday's Sports Feed. He even gave his thoughts on Derrick Rose's possible retirement from the NBA due to injuries.

To hear Mark's discussion on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.