Mechanical issues on plane keep the Bears grounded in Philadelphia until late Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA – As if things couldn’t get any worse for John Fox’s team on Sunday, then came their attempt to get home.

Following their 31-3 loss to the Eagles, the Bears had to wait in Philadelphia a few more hours due to mechanical issues with their original plane. It forced the team to switch aircraft before finally returning to Chicago late Sunday evening.

Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia was the first to report the plane issues for the Bears.

The Chicago Bears are still on the tarmac in Philly. Their plane broke and they’re waiting for another to arrive — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) November 27, 2017

The bears are now transferring to another plane — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) November 27, 2017

Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reported that the team finally took off for Chicago after 10 PM EST.

The #Bears’ team buses rolled out of Lincoln Financial Field at 5:45pm ET. After issues with their plane, they didn’t take off for Chicago until 10:24. They’re finally on their way home. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 27, 2017

At least one of the Bears players, offensive lineman Kyle Long, tried to make light of the situation.

At least we get good WiFi on the ground, am I right? pic.twitter.com/LZPttviwA9 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 27, 2017

I snagged two @SNICKERS bars when I first got on the plane, the first one. They’re still in my pant pockets (just realized)… all melted… salvageable though https://t.co/iS0ijBBY77 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 27, 2017

Good news for the Bears is they don’t have to get on a plane for two weeks. Their next game is at home against the 49ers this coming Sunday.