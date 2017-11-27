Police search for 3 suspects after Edgebrook home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for three men who broke into a Northwest Side home and robbed an elderly woman.

Police said three Hispanic men forced their way inside a home on the 6300 block of North Ionia Avenue in Edgebrook around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Family members said the 86-year-old woman was home alone when the men came banging on the door. The attackers tried to get the woman to open the door for them, even trying to convince her that there was some kind of emergency and she needed to come out. She didn’t buy it. So they broke the door in and began ransacking the home. The men took money and other items from the house.

Police said the men pushed the woman on the ground. The woman said she tried running for safety but one of the men ran after her and threw her to the ground, injuring her hand.

The men then left in a white SUV, police said. The vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or something similar.

The woman was taken to Resurrection Hospital. Her son said she’s being treated for a compound fracture to a finger.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.