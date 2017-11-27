× Prince Harry to marry Northwestern University alum Meghan Markle

EVANSTON, Ill. — Britain’s Prince Harry and his American girlfriend announced today they’re getting married.

Future royal bride Meghan Markle attended Northwestern University.

She graduated in 2003 studying theater and international relations.

She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

The couple met with the press in England today to officially make the announcement.

We also got a look at the engagement ring which according to a royal correspondent Prince Harry designed himself.

It includes one stone from Botswana and two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection..

Meghan Markle was raised in Los Angeles and is an actress on the television series “Suits.”

She’s also known as a humanitarian with a focus on gender equality.

Harvey Young was in his first year as a faculty member in Northwestern’s theater department during Markles’ last year as a student here.

He tells WGN Markle was in his class that focused on race, and African-American playwrights. “She’s typical of our students. She’s hardworking, she’s smart, she’s driven and passionate about the arts. But that groups of students was also interested in how the arts can reflect society at large. So you can look at Meghan’s professional career as not only what happens on screen but also how she can be a force for good within society,” said Young.

36-year-old Markle is biracial. She is divorced and while not the first divorcee to join the royal family, it seems she is the most enthusiastically welcomed.

Prince Charles said the engagement is “marvelous” and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip said they are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.

The two met through friends in London in July 2016 and are planning a Spring wedding.

Markle has been back to visit and speak with students at Northwestern twice over the years, and faculty and students say they’d love to have her back again.