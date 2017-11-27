Rahm Emanuel, Kim Foxx sue Uber over data breach

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx are suing Uber, over the rideshare company’s massive data breach in 2016.

The consumer fraud lawsuit claims Uber failed to adequately protect customers.

The personal of information of 57 million drivers and riders was exposed to hackers.

The lawsuit also addresses Uber’s failure to publicly disclose the breach for one year, as required by law.

The mayor and Foxx said Uber must be held accountable.

“The City of Chicago will not tolerate these kinds of irresponsible practices, which is why we are taking legal action to hold Uber accountable for their actions,” Emanuel said in a press release.