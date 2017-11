CHICAGO — WGN has learned that on Tuesday, Rep. Luis Gutierrez is expected to announce that he will not run for election.

Gutierrez is expected to announce he’s withdrawing his nominating petitions.

Gutierrez has been a leading voice on immigration reform.

Cook County Board Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa are both possible candidates.

