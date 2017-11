Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. --Extra police are on hand this morning after a threat was made against a high school in the south suburbs.

Someone posted a threat against Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills on a Facebook page.

Police say they've found no evidence that the threat is credible.

But just to be safe, both Country Club Hills and Hazel Crest police will step up their presence at Hillcrest High School this morning.

Classes will be held as usual.