Van stolen from Chicago family with son with cerebral palsy

CHICAGO – A Chicago family is at a loss after their van—which was specially outfitted for someone with special needs—was stolen. They are desperate to get the car back.

"I cried, I've been crying but I have to take care of my son. There's a lot of necessities,” Cynthia Garza said.

Garza’s son, Luis, is 29 years old and has cerebral palsy. Doctors told her he has the mind of an 8-month-old baby. She cares for him 24 hours a day.

They need the van to transport their son in his wheelchair and with his breathing and suction machines inside.

The green 2000 van was stolen last Friday right to the 606 Trail sometime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the corner of Talman and Bloomindale. The van was taken complete with its wheelchair ramp and handicap placard,

“I'm trying to be a strong person but sometimes it's hard because I go, “Why people?’” Garza said.

Luis takes more than a dozen medications a day. And sees a doctor regularly so without it, Garza, Luis and Garza’s husband are now home bound.

She's filed a police report but is also hoping someone does the right thing and returns the van no questions asked.

"I called, made the report and said, ‘God I put it all in your hands,’” Garza said.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a new van if their van is not returned.