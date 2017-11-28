Bruce Miles gives his thoughts on the Cubs offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Everyone is waiting for the stove to heat up in Major League Baseball, but so far it's staying cool.

Not a lot of big moves have been made with teams so far in the offseason, including Theo Epstein and the Cubs. But with a number of big names out on the market, it won't stay that way for very long.

Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald will be following the Cubs' moves over the next few months closely and he gave a preview of what may be to come on Sports Feed Tuesday. He discussed a number of players that could end up in Chicago or leave the city with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Bruce's segments on the show in the video above or below.