Even with low numbers at receiver, the Bears say goodbye to Tre McBride

LAKE FOREST – Just before the bye week, it appeared that he could be a guy quickly climbing up the chart of Mitchell Trubisky’s favorite receivers.

Targeted five times against the Saints at the Superdome, Tre McBride caught three of the passes from the Bears’ rookie quarterback. That included a gain of 45 yards, one of the longest for Trubisky so far in his rookie season. His 92 yards in that game are the highest for any Bears receiver in 2017

But just a month later, the receiver is gone.

Despite injuries cutting into the depth for the Bears at the position, the Bears waived McBride on Tuesday. It ends an eight-game run for the receiver, who made eight catches for 144 yards during that time.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise but not a shock to fans, who’ve been dealing with a number of different pass catchers all season. While never matching his production of the New Orleans game again, McBride did have a pair of catches in the Bears’ losses against the Lions and the Eagles.

McBride played in seven games for the Titans in 2016, making two catches for eight yards.