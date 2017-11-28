Judge orders masturbating inmates to be handcuffed during transportation to court appearances

WGN Investigates Update

CHICAGO — A federal judge responded to a lawsuit on Tuesday that was filed by public defenders and corrections staff that alleged that there wasn’t enough done to stop inmates and detainees from exposing themselves, masturbating and threatening them.

The judge is requiring inmates who are known to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct to be handcuffed while being transported to and during court appearances.

The jail also has special jumpsuits for these inmates that limits their access. Additional staff will also be assigned to these problem inmates.

A spokesperson for the sheriff said the judge’s order reinforces steps the jail has already taken to discourage the conduct designed to intimated corrections and court staff.

Six assistant public defenders filed the harassment lawsuit against their boss Amy Campanelli, and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

The women were eseeking monetary damages, and a court order forcing Campanelli and Dart to stop the problem.