Oak Lawn Chuck E. Cheese’s closes after multiple violent incidents

OAK LAWN, Ill. – The Chuck E. Cheese’s in Oak Lawn is no longer open for business. The move comes after multiple violent incidents, and a shooting outside the restaurant last year.

What billed itself as a kid-friendly environment with its arcade zones, pizza parties and mouse mascot, was too often the scene of fights and arrests among customers.

Things came to a head in the community after one man was shot while leaving the restaurant with his children last December.

Rather than have its business license revoked, the parent company, Texas-based CEC Entertainment, negotiated with the village in February to exit on its own while agreeing to additional security measures.

Back then Oak Lawn Mayor Sandra Bury said that by allowing Chuck E. Cheese’s an orderly exit out of the community, taxpayers are saved the high cost of certain litigation and over 100 jobs may be saved.

Bury and other village officials who were previously vocal in the matter declined to comment on Tuesday.

It’s uncertain what will fill the void of the empty space and its neighbor store to west, a long-standing Kmart, now closed in the last several weeks as well.