Woman shot and robbed in West Town speaks out

CHICAGO --- A woman who was shot and robbed in West Town is telling her story.

69 year-old Silvia Berger, of Utah, is now recovering at her daughter's house. She's in pain, but doing well.

She says the robbery and shooting happened in a matter of seconds.

It occurred just after 7:30pm on Monday at Erie and Wolcott.

She was shot through the left leg. She says she didn't realize it until she felt blood, and couldn't bend her leg.

Her daughter's husband heard screaming, and saw the struggle over the purse.

The gunman got away with the purse and cash.

Silvia says the shooter was with another man and an older woman in a minivan.