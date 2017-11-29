Driver hospitalized after crashing car into suburban home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROL STREAM, Ill. – A woman, 42, was hospitalized after crashing a car into a suburban home Wednesday morning.

A car crashed into mailboxes and another vehicle before crashing through a home in Carol Stream, Ill.

The homeowner was in the room where the car crashed into just minutes before the accident.

Homeowner Christine Eisele was upstairs getting ready for work when the car crashed into the basement of her split-level home.

But before crashing into the home, the driver hit neighbor Tom Maher's car and a couple of mail boxes just before.

The driver was pinned in and when pulled out, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

“I was just upstairs doing my hair and it sounded like an explosion,” Eisele said. “My first reaction was find my dogs and it was just like the whole house was full of dust and my first reaction was get out of the house and then I heard water gushing.”

The damage is still being tabulated.

The fire chief said the driver was distracted but did not provide further details.

The incident is under investigation.