Luis Gutierrez might consider 2020 presidential run

CHICAGO -- Luis Gutierrez, who recently announced he would not be seeking a 13th term as congressman, might be considering a run for U.S. president.

On Wednesday, the former congressman told the website Politico he is studying campaign finance rules in advance of a possible Democratic bid in 2020.

“I’m going to continue to take my voice and make sure that we take on the Democratic Party, that we take on the Republican Party and that we build infrastructure across this country,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez announce he would not seek re-election on Tuesday and endorsed Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for his seat.

“My wife and I, we’re going to take a little quasi sabbatical, we’re going to cross the country together. We’re going to talk to leaders in LA and Atlanta, in Miami and New York, in Philadelphia and Lorain, Ohio. We’re going to talk about how we build the infrastructure for 2020,” Gutierrez said.

Before Gutierrez served on the city council and congress, Juan Andrade hired him at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute. Andrade said at 63 years old Gutierrez is not going away.

“He would make an excellent candidate. He’s fiery. He has a great message. His voice resonates throughout the country,” Andrade said.

Gutierrez has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, and helped lead an attempt to impeach him. He’s also taken on party leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and said they have not stood up to the president to protect the 800,000 immigrant children under the Dream Act.

“Certainly he has been aggressive, as well he should be. I’ve said many times that Republicans have cold hearts and too many Democrats have cold feet. Congressman Gutierrez is not one with cold feet,” Andrade said.

Gutierrez may be popular in his West Side district carved out of mostly Latino neighborhoods, but analysts said he will need to clear major hurdles to capture the Democratic nomination for president.

But Gutierrez’s friends and allies say to stay tuned.

Whether it’s health care, education, housing, literacy or comprehensive immigration reform, Gutierrez allies said he wants to take on President Trump and the Republican Congress. Whether this ends in a presidential bid or not, Gutierrez wants to be major national player.