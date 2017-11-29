Man surrenders in connection to attack of woman near ‘L’ station in Bucktown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Just hours after police released surveillance photos, a man has surrendered in connection to a horrific attack and robbery of a woman near an ‘L’ station in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Just before midnight, the man walked into Chicago Police Area Central accompanied by his mother and Community Activist Andrew Holmes.

Holmes says late Tuesday night, he received a call from the man’s family, after hearing about his picture being aired on the news.

Within the hour, the man was walking in to talk to police.

The man’s picture was taken from CTA surveillance cameras, and was released to the media Tuesday night.

Police were hoping to identify the man, believed to be connected to this case.

Detectives says just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a 23 year-old woman was followed from the Blue Line station at North Avenue and Damen, to the 1600 block of Bell.

She was then grabbed, dragged into a gangway, beaten, stripped of her clothes and robbed. Community Activist Andrew Holmes says the woman was also sexually assaulted.

Once the man’s picture was made public, family encouraged the man to turn himself in.

Holmes describes the family as being “close knit” —and wanting to do the right thing.

Holmes says the man who turned himself in has not proclaimed guilt or innocence to him.

He's talking to detectives, who are trying to determine the same.