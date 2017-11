Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was taken to the hospital after a police-involved shooting on the city's South Side.

Police said the shooting took place near 61st and King Drive in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the offender was armed and was "critically wounded" after the encounter with officres. A weapon was recovered during the incident.

The offender was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound. They are in critical condition.