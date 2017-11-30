New bathhouse in restored factory is like something from ‘Game of Thrones’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago now has its own Game of Thrones spa experience with the opening of Aire Ancient Baths Chicago.

Tucked away in a restored factory in River West is a hidden oasis of plunge pools, Himalayan salt baths and steam rooms.

It took nearly three years to restore the 1902 building to the luxurious bath house it is today, which aims to evoke the classic Roman bathhouses.

Chicago opened it's first public bath house out of necessity in 1894. Indoor plumbing was still scarce, leaving long lines for people to get a weekly wash down. While they weren't luxurious, they did the job until indoor plumbing became commonplace. Chicago's Russian and Korean bathhouses have also been famous (and notorious) for the political deals made behind their doors.

To enter the spacious co-ed pools at Aire, it's roughly $70 for 90 minutes of soaking bliss.