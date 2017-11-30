Swissôtel gets into holiday spirit with ‘Santa Suite,’ ‘elf-decorated’ rooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Families can visit with Santa as he stays in style in a suite in the Swissôtel downtown this holiday season.

Complete with Christmas trees, Santa's chair, and even some special decor for visitors from the Island of Misfit Toys, the suite is open to the public for elf-guided tours starting Dec. 2. Santa's full schedule is available on the Swissôtel website.

Or for those who are coming into town for the holidays, there are even some elf-decorated rooms in the hotel where they can stay in holiday style themselves.

WGN's Amy Rutledge took a trip up to the hotel to give a sneak peek inside the suite.