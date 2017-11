Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- We want to say a quick thank you to viewer Kelly Litton!

Kelly was celebrating a landmark birthday and asked for toy donations instead of gifts -- and gathered more than 300 toys.

She donated those toys to our WGN Morning News Toy Drive benefitting SocialWorks, Chance the Rapper's charity.

The actual day of the drive at WGN-TV is next Friday, December 8 from 5 - 10 a.m.

We invite YOU to come on down and drop off your donations.

For more information, go to: wgntv.com/toydrive