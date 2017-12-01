× Blackhawks place Corey Crawford on injured reserve

CHICAGO – Injuries are part of hockey, but this one really hurts.

The Blackhawks are recalling Jean-Francois Berube from the Rockford IceHogs and placing Corey Crawford on injured reserve.

Arguably the Blackhawks most valuable player 25 games into the season, Crawford is seventh in the NHL with a 2.29 GAA and is tied for fourth with a .930 SV% in 21 appearances.

Per league rules, Crawford will miss at least a week of action.

Anton Forsberg will likely make the Hawks next start against Dallas Saturday night.