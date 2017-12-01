Man charged in 3 attacks in Rolling Meadows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. -- Police in Rolling Meadows have charged a man in connection with three home invasions that led to two sexual assaults and one attempted sexual assault.

According to local law enforcement, every incident occurred in the East Park Apartment Complex within a year.

In December 2016, Miguel Gonzalez Cruz is accused of entering an apartment through an open window and attempting to sexually assault a sleeping woman.

In January and June, Cruz is accused of forcing his way into two different apartments on separate occasions. He was allegedly armed with a knife both times and sexually assaulted a woman in each apartment.

Police say DNA evidence links Cruz to all three crime scenes.

Cruz has now been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, three counts of home invasion, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault, and one count of residential burglary.

He is being held without bond.