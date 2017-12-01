Police hunt for suspect in Ukrainian Village sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Authorities continue to hunt for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 31-year-old woman in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood Friday morning.

The assault occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the area of the 2200 block of W. Chicago Avenue.

Police say the woman was standing by a bus stop at the corner of Chicago and Oakley when a man punched her, stole her cell phone and sexually assaulted her behind a gate. The man had a weapon but not a gun.

When the woman called for help, a good Samaritan came to her assistance. The 31-year-old is being treated at a hospital but is expected to recover.

Authorities say no one is in custody in connection with the assault, but police hope recovered surveillance video of the crime will help identify the suspect.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many businesses in the area have security cameras, but few show the area where the assault happened.

Neighbors say violence in Ukranian Village has been on the rise. They say it started when Chicago Police closed a police station on Wood Street. Alderman Brian Hopkins says the police chief has agreed to reopen the former 13th district police station, but they need to get the mayor on board.