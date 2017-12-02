Chicago families honor those lost to gun violence with ornaments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Behind these cold iron gates, there's warmth, despite the sadness here.

For these women, who all have lost a child to gun violence, the holidays can hurt.

"There's so many children who lost their life for no reason," says Deborah Dean. "They should be here with us celebrating Christmas."

Deborah's daughter, Shavon, was killed by a stray bullet in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood in 1994. The loss is still unbearable.

Today, Deborah was one of 100 family members who took part in an event organized by the group Purpose Over Pain. They made ornaments in honor of their children.

"The goal is for people to know you're not alone during this time," says Pam Bosley, the founder of Purpose Over Pain.

For these women, their gift of giving is grieving together.

WGN's Dana Rebik has their story.