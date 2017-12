Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A high-speed drive ends with a crash into the front of a home in the Chatham neighborhood.

It happened after 10 p.m. Friday at 77th and Champlain.

Police say the driver of the 2010 Buick Park Avenue was speeding westbound on 77th Street when the car lost control.

Nobody was hurt.

Four black men were seen running from the vehicle.

No one is in custody.