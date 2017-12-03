5 teens hurt in rollover crash on Lake Shore Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Lake Shore Drive was likely drunk when she lost control and hit a tree, sending five teens to area hospitals early Sunday.

The silver sedan was speeding down south Lake Shore Drive when, according to police, the 18-year-old driver lost control and crashed near Foster around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

A 14-year-old girl in the front seat was thrown from the car and into the northbound lanes. She's in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital. Police say a 16-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman were also in the car, and are recovering at nearby hospitals.

The sedan was the only car involved in the crash.